Christmas Eve Services in SunBird

Christmas Eve is on Sunday this year, and the Community Church of SunBird (CCSB) is offering choices. CCSB is having a Christmas-themed morning service at the normal time of 9 a.m.

We are also having a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6:30 p.m. for those of you who enjoy tradition on Christmas Eve. Favorite Christmas carols, precious Scripture, and a short message will culminate in everyone lighting a candle to share in the love, grace, and hope of our dear Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.

Luke 2:9, 13-14, says, “An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them … Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”

The Community Church of SunBird invites you every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the ballroom for a non-denominational, inspiring message from one of our gifted pastors. We wish all of you a blessed and wonder-filled Christmas from our church family to yours. Merry Christmas!