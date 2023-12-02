It’s Time to Head ‘Home for the Holidays’!

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers invite you to their Holiday Concert on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom at the Ranch House in Robson Ranch.

The theme is “Home for the Holidays.” The quote below is one definition of Home for the Holidays.

What does Home for the Holidays mean to you? We realize it has a different meaning for each of us, and the songs were carefully selected to evoke special memories for everyone. We promise an evening of beautiful music, sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

The Robson Ranch Singers consists of 40 men and women, all residents of Robson Ranch. We present two concerts every year: a Holiday Concert in December and a Spring Concert in March. We hope to see you when we gather Dec. 12 and 13 to remember Home for the Holidays!

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are available now at a cost of $10 per ticket. You can order them by phone at 520-840-6612. Simply leave a message indicating your name, email address, the night you want to attend, and how many tickets you will need. You’ll receive a confirmation email. Then just come to our Will Call table at the door to the Hermosa Ballroom by 6:30 p.m. to pay by check or cash and receive your tickets!

Tickets will also be available at the door for $15, cash or check. The doors and the bar will open at 6 p.m.