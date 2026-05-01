Congratulations to the Champions of Beanbag Baseball!

We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the top teams in the winter beanbag baseball league.

Taking first place, Youngbirds soared above the rest with exceptional skill and determination. Their hard work and teamwork truly paid off, earning them the championship title.

Close behind, the formidable Base Invaders secured an impressive second place finish. Their strategic play and resilience made them a tough contender throughout the league.

Rounding out the top three, Vollers claimed third place with commendable performance and spirit, showcasing great potential and sportsmanship.

Congratulations to Youngbirds, Base Invaders, and Vollers for their remarkable accomplishments.

We look forward to seeing all teams continue to grow and compete with passion in future beanbag baseball events!