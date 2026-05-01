Super Fruit Crop for SunBird Residents

Bonnie Marcus

The volunteer fruit pickers picked their final trees at the end of April. They picked fruit for four months this year. We had started with 24 volunteers but occasionally a few more people would show up and help out. The pickers consisted of two teams going out every Tuesday morning, weather permitting. They would return to the clubhouse with all the picked fruit, battle scars, and torn shirts. Homeowners would be there waiting to receive some of the fruit. It would usually be gone in a few days. It is very important that if you would like your fruit picked next year, you must have your trees trimmed and thinned out from dead and old branches.

Here are a few fun facts and the breakdown of tree types: 41 orange, 43 grapefruit, 32 lemon, two tangerine, and one limon—for a total of 119 trees picked.

A big thank you again team for a job well done.