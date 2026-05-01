Passion for Pickleball

Mark Daniels

For more than 15 years Marianna and Dan Buescher have volunteered their time and limitless energy into establishing and maintaining the SunBird Pickleball Club.

In the early days they were strong advocates for a sport that had not blossomed yet.

While primitive, you must start somewhere. They would use tape to mark the pickleball court lines on the SunBird tennis courts. As you can imagine it was a very time-consuming job and the tennis players were not exactly thrilled with the notion of tape on their courts.

So much has changed since then. The courts at SunBird now accommodate both tennis and pickleball with permanent (albeit differently colored) painted lines. A win/win.

There are a lot of reasons that pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in America for the last five years. High among those reasons are people like the Bueschers.

SunBird residents are blessed to have a lot of entertainment options. And our passionate group of pickleball players are the benefactors of all their efforts.