Community Church of SunBird Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).

Little did they know that first Christmas eve that Jesus, the Messiah, would become the Light of the World. Come and get lost in the carols of Christmas, precious Scriptures, and the message of Jesus’ Light that dispels the darkness of the world and leads us to eternity in Heaven.

We invite you to join us to celebrate the best gift of the Christmas Season—the “Light of Jesus.” The doors of the ballroom open at 5:45 p.m., and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.

Community Church of SunBird meets every Sunday in the ballroom at 9 a.m. We look forward to meeting you.