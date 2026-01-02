Mischief Night Brings Big Crowds, Big Fun, and Big Hearts

SunBird’s annual Mischief Night proved to be one of the most spirited events of the year, drawing a huge crowd and raising more than $1,300 for SunBird Helping SunBird, the community program dedicated to supporting residents in need.

The afternoon kicked off with laughter, music, and a parade of creativity. Joyce Kelner and her pup Lily stole the show by winning the Doggy Costume Contest, charming spectators with an adorable display of Halloween flair. Not to be outdone, Karen and Joe wowed the judges and the crowd alike to take first place in the Golf Cart Decorating Contest, showcasing the kind of festive imagination SunBird is known for.

The entire event was kept lively and upbeat thanks to the wonderful and entertaining emcee, Jill Ponce, whose energy helped carry the fun straight into the evening.

As the sun went down, the excitement only grew. A troupe of talented ladies, led by Suzanne Lipke and Christina Riley, delivered a show-stopping performance of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” dance, complete with spooky moves and impressive coordination. Adding to the Halloween magic, a group of playful “zombies” roamed the venue, bringing smiles, laughs, and plenty of photo moments for attendees.

From start to finish, Mischief Night was a celebration of community spirit, creativity, and generosity. Residents came together not just for the fun, but for a purpose—supporting one another through SunBird Helping SunBird.

A great evening of gathering, fundraising, and unforgettable talent—SunBird at its very best!