Good News!

Paul Klancher

The Wednesday and Saturday shuffleboard leagues will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 20, respectively. The Monday 9 a.m. league will open after the holidays. All leagues follow the same format: playing two games, each approximately 45 minutes, with a partner chosen at random. Players should arrive 15 minutes early to organize the games. There is no cost or equipment needed. Remember, this is a low-stress activity that is easy on old knees and joints, as well as being very enjoyable.

This year we will be offering two training sessions for new players. The sessions will be on Dec. 17 and 20, both at noon. Wednesday’s training will introduce the basics of the game, rules, and safety. The Saturday session will give tips on strategy and scoring. There will be time to practice on both days.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 20, we welcome all shuffleboarders (new and old) to begin the 2025–26 season!

Shuffle, socialize, exercise, and make new friends!

For more information, call Dan at 303–726–9703 or Paul at 715–205-2064.