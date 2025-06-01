Cheers Social Group Travel Opportunities

Cathy Merritt

Cheers Trip Opportunities: ‘Tis the season when members take off to those places from whence they originally came, many not to be seen for six months and others to return sooner. It is also the beginning of travel season when even those of us who are “year-rounders” explore both near and far. There are several members planning escapes from the heat in Colorado and Washington State, while others plan to sail the Mississippi and Snake Rivers. Still others are curtailing their travels and staying close to home.

Free Spirit has put together a series of trips called “Girlfriend Getaways” specifically designed for women. Check them out on their website.

There is major interest in the Explora Journeys cruise of the Adriatic Sea on July 20-27, 2026. The cruise is from Venice and terminates in Athens, with stops in Rovinj and Dubrovnik in Croatia, Kotor in Montenegro, Brindisi in Italy, and Santorini in Greece before ending in Athens. Explora Journeys has gotten rave reviews for both the food and the accommodations. This is a relatively new line that is upscale. The cabins are 377 square feet, gratuities and nearly all beverages are included, and there are nine culinary experiences to enjoy a variety of food, drinks, and entertainment. Prices start at $3,880, with some added incentives until the end of May. Join us in exploring this part of Europe by calling Jeanette at 602-909-2000.

Cheers travel itineraries are open to all, since we utilize and partner with licensed travel agents. For more information, call Richard Lewin at 609-332-3915 or Donna Clucky at Free Spirit Vacations at 480-926-5547, Ext. 2.

Monthly Wine Tasting: On the second Wednesday of each month, a club member hosts a wine tasting and potluck dinner in their home. Advance registration is required, and an $8 fee per person is collected to provide funds for the purchase of a variety of wine, selected and presented by the host/hostess. Anne Brunick serves as the activity leader, supporting and assisting monthly hosts.

Title I School Donations: Cheers provides charitable support to needy students at Hamilton High School and all Title I schools in Chandler. Voluntary donations of food, household items, and/or cash are provided monthly. If preferred, one may write a check directly to a school of your choice, specifying which activity you wish your contribution to be credited to. These donations are coordinated by Sally Wegryn, who can be reached at 203-470-0733, in collaboration with Hamilton Social Work staff, and are greatly appreciated in our community.

Dine Out: Dine Out is on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members dine out together at a selected restaurant in the community. This activity, coordinated by Robert Russo, provides an opportunity to try new restaurants and perhaps new types of cuisine in the company of friends. Advance registration is required to confirm restaurant reservations.

Book Club: This group meets every third Tuesday at the Oakwood Library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social Group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.