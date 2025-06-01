Board Notes

The SunBird Golf Resort Board of Directors held a regular business meeting on April 28, 2025. Board members present: Marianna Buescher, Nancy Eckstein, Dave Edington, Chuck Heitbrink, Bob Lama, Bob Morris, and Manager Layne Varney. Brendan Waddell had an excused absence. These are notes from this meeting. This meeting was the last scheduled board of directors meeting before summer recess. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. in the ballroom.

The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Eckstein at 10 a.m.

The minutes of the March 25, 2025, board of directors business meeting and the April 14, 2025, executive session were accepted as written.

Treasurer’s Report – Chuck Heitbrink

Checking/Savings: $409,256

Contingency Fund: $324,307

Reserve Fund: $1,032,598

Capital Improvement Fund: $32,032

Community and Golf Fund: $61,203

Total: $1,859,396

Our Year-to-Date Revenue: $1,031,999

Our Year-to-Date Expenses: $860,955

For a difference of $171,044

The Manager’s Report was given by Layne Varney.

First, second, and third letters have been sent to delinquent accounts, with the suspension of clubhouse and common area privileges for five homes. Painting areas around the clubhouse, shuffleboard court walls, and stairway walls has been completed. Annual tree trimming has started in the common areas. Trees found to be a potential liability or causing damage will be reviewed for removal. Trimming cycle of the plants and shrubs has started. Some of the large light poles in the common areas will be updated to LED for energy savings, increased light, and less maintenance. Some solicitors enter SunBird trying to get homeowners to hire them. If they knock on your door, we suggest you do not answer the door and then report them to Patrol. A reminder to those of you who are leaving for the summer, let the office and your neighbors know so they can keep a watch on your home.

Cindy Krautwurst was approved to be on the Rules Committee, and Karen Volk was approved to be on the Finance Committee.

The Rules Committee recommended updating the definition of what a service animal is, based on law. It was approved by a 6-0 vote, and the Rules Manual will be updated.

The golf club requested that their annual overseed letter be included in the HOA second-half billing notice. The board approved this by a 6-0 vote.

The adoption of the audio and/or videotaping of board of directors meetings and member meetings policy was adopted by a 6-0 vote. This new policy is posted on the website.

The board approved, by a 6-0 vote, that repairs will be made to specified drywells on the golf course. The funds will come out of the Community and Golf Fund. Repairing the drywells will help alleviate standing water on the course after storms to be in compliance with the City of Chandler regulations and help reduce the possibility of mosquitos.

Layne Varney reviewed the Homeowner Comment Sheet.

Comments were made by homeowners and directors.

The meeting was adjourned at 11 a.m.

The next scheduled board of directors meeting is Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the ballroom. Have a safe and healthy summer!