Cheers Singles Group

Cathy Merritt

Cheers is a social club open to members from Sun Lakes, Springfield, SunBird, and Solera communities. Our current 179 members invite you to become a part of the Cheers family, whether you are a year-round or a seasonal resident. The club offers many activities and programs, including social time, wine tasting, dining out, book club, games, golfing, and group travel opportunities.

With your $25 annual dues you will be provided access to the members-only website and calendar of activities. The Cheers weekly social meets on Thursday at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The meeting is a forum for meeting new friends, visiting with current ones, and sharing club announcements and upcoming activities. Visitors and potential new members are welcome, without obligation to join. Weekly meetings are followed with opportunity for group dining at a local restaurant.

Below are some of our group activities:

Golf: Cheers Friday golf group is going very well. We have two tee times per week, playing a variety of courses in and near Sun Lakes. With the beautiful spring weather, it’s the perfect time for golfing, so encourage all to join in. There is usually availability for a tee time.

If interested in joining our group and/or receiving our group emails, feel free to contact Keith Mackenzie at 248-766-9520 or called603@gmail.com. This is a Cheers members-only activity.

Cheers Birthday Celebration: A great time was had by all at our recent Hawaiian luau celebration of January through June birthdays. Cheers celebrates members’ birthdays every six months with dinner, a cash bar, entertainment, and a raffle for prizes. To facilitate clubhouse reservations, advance registration with a $20 fee is preferred. Admission at the door will be $25. All Cheers members are welcome to participate, not just those celebrating a birthday.

Hand and Foot: Members gather at Oakwood Poolside for Hand and Foot card game every Tuesday at 6 p.m. To better coordinate game tables of four, it is appreciated if you would RSVP attendance to MaryAnn Fazio at 480-277-5699. If you don’t know how to play or haven’t played in a while, MaryAnn Fazio and Ramon Rubio, our co-hosts, are happy to teach you.

Mexican Train: Join us for a fun game of Mexican Train every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood clubhouse Ladies Card Room, Room A-2, located behind the library.

For further information regarding Cheers Social Group, membership, and/or group activities, please refer to our website Cheerssingles.org or contact Chairperson Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623.