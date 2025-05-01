Card Scores

500

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Darlene Thompson at 602-460-1501 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

March Winners:

3/06. 1st Yvonne Petersen 2600, 2nd Don Petersen 1940, 3rd Pat Hulbert 1780

3/13. 1st Don Petersen 2510, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 2150, 3rd Ray Cummings 1940

3/20. 1st Ray Cummings 2480, 2nd Neva Beech 2450, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 1790

3/27. 1st Bernie Hennek 2240, 2nd Myra Haber 2220, 3rd Ray Cummings 2130

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room, which is located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

March Scores:

3/03. 1st Doug Genzlinger 721, 2nd John Valentine 706, 3rd Pauline Cantera 700

3/05. 1st Lucy Tanner 714, 2nd Dan Adams 709, 3rd Grace Oliver 699

3/10. 1st June Preder 716, 2nd Barb Filiere 709, 3rd (tie) Doug Genzlinger and Ken Reidenbach 707

3/12. 1st John Valentine 725, 2nd June Preder 720, 3rd Dennis Rittenback 705

3/17. 1st Dennis Rittenback 723, 2nd Grace Oliver 722, 3rd June Preder 721

3/19. 1st Don Kadlec 724, 2nd Vic Kinser 710, 3rd Chuck Hackman 709

3/24. 1st Dennis Rittenback 720, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 710, 3rd Lucy Tanner 702

3/26. 1st Lucy Tanner 725, 2nd Dave Schandle 719, 3rd Mike Warner 711

3/31. 1st Barb Filiere 725, 2nd Vic Kinser 724, 3rd Don Siegel 723

Euchre

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

March Winners:

3/02. 1st Tom Gillis 50, 2nd Leo Froelich 47, 3rd Andy Morgan 43

3/09. 1st Ken Reidenbach 53, 2nd (tie) Lucy Tanner/Tonja Kinser 43

3/16. 1st Ken Reidenbach 50, 2nd Gleva Wiepking 47, 3rd Vic Kinser 46

3/23. 1st Gleva Wiepking 54, 2nd Vic Kinser 52, 3rd Leo Froelich 45

3/30. 1st Jo Frasure 52, 2nd Cindy Schwarzkopf 48, 3rd Tonja Kinser 46

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Pima Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents. If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 or Sharon Zubchevich 480-239-2932 and leave a message and they will get back to you.

March Winners:

3/04. 1st Marlene Hinkle 804, 2nd Maurice Stein 755, 3rd Don Siegel 745

3/11. 1st Marlene Hinkle 742, 2nd Pat Kelly 679, 3rd Maurice Stein 644

3/18. 1st Darlene Thompson 771, 2nd Pat Kelly 728, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 662

3/25. 1st Ken Reidenbach 823, 2nd Maurice Stein 768, 3rd Renee Overton 759

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold ’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Buy-in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy, and inexperienced). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game, hosted by Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9252.

3/04. 1st Lawrence Paschich, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Brian Axten; high hand pot (tie) Stacy Strate and Mark Geurkink

3/07. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Loren Wallace; high hand pot Mark Geurkink

3/11. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Stacy Strate, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Lawrence Paschich

3/14. 1st Gary Clark, 2nd Herb Schrauben, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot (tie) Vic Kinser, Jon Lane, and Gary Clark

3/18. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Gary Clark, 3rd Arturo Alatore; high hand pot Jim Maurina

3/21. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Sue Lane, 3rd Lawrence Paschich; high hand pot Lawrence Paschich

3/25. 1st Loren Wallace, 2nd Brian Axten, 3rd Derald Feltman; high hand pot Gary Clark

3/28. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Dickie Weinstein, 3rd Gary Clark; high hand pot Arturo Alatorre