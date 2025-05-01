Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

March Winners:

3/03. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Jean Mrugala, 3rd Carol Dawley

3/10. 1st Jean Mrugala, 2nd Sue Kaat, 3rd Judy Mahn

3/17. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Carol Dawley

3/24. 1st Bruce Kaiser, 2nd Karlene Garn, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

3/31. 1st June Preder, 2nd Bruce Kaiser, 3rd Carol Phillips

Wednesday Bridge

February and March Winners:

2/05. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Beth Miller

2/12. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Beth Miller

2/19. 1st Bruce Kaiser, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Ron Katt

2/26. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Gunter DeFlieze

3/05. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd LaVonne Buland

3/12. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Gunter DeFlieze

3/19. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Trish DeFlieze

3/26. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

March Winners:

3/06. 1st Mary Ann Easterday and Joan Boyle, 2nd (tie) June Preder and Bruce Kaiser/Dianna Wreford and Mary Ellen Hayden

3/13. 1st Bruce Kaiser and Larry Schoenborn, 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline, 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder

3/20. 1st Dianna Wreford and Michael McDonough, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Bruce Kaiser, 3rd Barb Ott and Jackie Huyghebaert

3/27. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Bruce Kaiser, 2nd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn, 3rd (3-way tie) Jackie Huyghebaert and Barb Ott, Beth Miller and June Preder, Dianna Wreford and Michael McDonough

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

March Winners:

3/07. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Shirley Jackson, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

3/14. 1st June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Beth Miller

3/21. 1st Shirley Jackson, 2nd Chet Howe, 3rd Sue Kaat

3/28. 1st June Preder, 2nd Judy Mahn, 3rd Beth Miller

Friday Bridge, Group 2

March Winners:

3/07. 1st Brian Stousland 4710, 2nd Lora Stousland 4430, 3rd Dave Beech 4360

3/14. 1st Barb Cummings 3480, 2nd Fay Lockwood 3210, 3rd Elayne Gunnare 3100

3/21. 1st Paul Klancher 3630, 2nd Barb Cummings 3410, 3rd Barb Filiere 3260

3/28. 1st Bob Lahr 4000, 2nd Lora Stousland 3650, 3rd Barb Filiere 3090