Robson Resort Communities Wins Three Gold Awards at NAHB’s The Nationals

Robson Resort Communities, a premier leader in luxury 55+ living, proudly announces it earned three Gold Awards at The Nationals, the prestigious New Home Sales and Marketing Awards presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The ceremony, held on Feb. 25 in Las Vegas, honors the top achievements in the home building industry and celebrates builders, developers, and professionals who push the boundaries of innovation and design.

This year, Robson Resort Communities distinguished itself with Gold Awards in the following categories:

* Attached Home for 55+ Buyer—PebbleCreek Luxury Golf Villas—Loma

* 55+ Integrated Marketing Strategy/ Campaign—Say Goodbye to the Regular 9 to 5—Arizona/Texas

* Digital Advertising for 55+ Buyer—Robson.com—Robson Communities Arizona/Texas

In addition, Robson Resort Communities earned Silver Awards for:

* Print Ad for 55+ Buyer—Say Goodbye to the Regular 9 to 5—Arizona/Texas

* Attached Home for 55+ Buyer—PebbleCreek Luxury Golf Villas—Viera

Steve Berry, Senior Vice President of Architecture and Design at Robson Communities, expressed his excitement over the recognition, stating, “These awards validate our dedication to designing and building innovative and quality homes tailored to the 55+ lifestyle. Mr. Robson’s visionary leadership, combined with our team’s expertise, allows us to deliver exceptional communities where residents can thrive. We are incredibly proud.”

“Winning these Gold Awards highlights the strength of our brand and our commitment to providing a world-class lifestyle for active adults,” said Alina Hushka, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Robson Communities. She added, “It is an honor to see our marketing and home designs resonate so strongly with both industry experts and our homebuyers.”

The Nationals are judged by a diverse panel of industry professionals who selected the Gold and Silver Award winners from over 1,200 entries. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and were finalists as well in the running for the coveted Gold Award.