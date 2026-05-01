Karlene Garn

Monday Afternoon Bridge Scores

02/02: 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Barb Filare

02/09: 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Ballou

02/16: 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

02/23: 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Carol Dawley

03/02: 1st June Preder, 2nd Dick Ballou

03/09: 1st Deb Jensen, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Ballou

03/16: 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Fay Lockwood

03/23: 1st Fay Lockwood, 2nd Carol Phllips, 3rd Karlene Garn

03/30: 1st Carol Philips, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Tom Gillis

Wednesday Bridge Scores

03/04: 1st Barb Ott; 2nd Frank Nechvatal

03/11: 1st Sue Katt, 2nd Dosha Davidson, 3rd June Preder

03/18: 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Carol Dawley

03/25: Cancelled

Friday Afternoon Bridge Scores

Karlene Garn

02/06: 1st June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Chris Nechvatal

02/13: 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Judy Mahn

02/20: 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Ron Kaat

02/27: 1st Delores Kline, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Beth Miller

03/06: 1st Barb Ott, 2nd July Mahn, 3rd Dick Ballou

03/13: 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Dawley

03/20: 1st Judy Malin, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Precter

03/27: 1st Chris Nechvtal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Sheila Neer

Friday Group Two Bridge Scores

03/06: 1st Paul Klancher 4090, 2nd Ray Cummings 3470, Lora Stousland 3320

03/13: 1st Bob Lahr 3380, 2nd Judy Fergesen 2950, 3rd Paul Klancher 2890

03/20: 1st Dave Beech 3560, Ray Cummings 3200, 3rd Dosha Davidson 2620

03/27: 1st Elayne Gunnare 3950, 2nd Bob Lahr 2420, 3rd Dosha Davidson 2250

Friday Duplicate Bridge Winners For The Month Of March

Dolores Kline

03/05: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley; 3rd Barb Ott and Jackie Huyghebaert; 4th Beth Miller and June Preder

03/12: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder; 3rd Carol Phillips and Larry Schoenborn; 4th Barry and Sharon Trojanoski

03/19: 1st Barb Ott and Jackie Huyghebaert; 2nd Barry and Sharon Trojanoski; 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder; 4th Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal

03/26: 1st Beth Miller and June Preder; 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline; 3rd Dianna Wreford and Michael McDonough; 4th Tom Gillis and Jack Besch