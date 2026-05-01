Karlene Garn
Monday Afternoon Bridge Scores
02/02: 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Barb Filare
02/09: 1st Carol Phillips, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Ballou
02/16: 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
02/23: 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Carol Dawley
03/02: 1st June Preder, 2nd Dick Ballou
03/09: 1st Deb Jensen, 2nd June Preder, 3rd Jean Ballou
03/16: 1st Jean Ballou, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd Fay Lockwood
03/23: 1st Fay Lockwood, 2nd Carol Phllips, 3rd Karlene Garn
03/30: 1st Carol Philips, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Tom Gillis
Wednesday Bridge Scores
03/04: 1st Barb Ott; 2nd Frank Nechvatal
03/11: 1st Sue Katt, 2nd Dosha Davidson, 3rd June Preder
03/18: 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Carol Dawley
03/25: Cancelled
Friday Afternoon Bridge Scores
Karlene Garn
02/06: 1st June Preder, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Chris Nechvatal
02/13: 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Judy Mahn
02/20: 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Ron Kaat
02/27: 1st Delores Kline, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Beth Miller
03/06: 1st Barb Ott, 2nd July Mahn, 3rd Dick Ballou
03/13: 1st Dick Ballou, 2nd Chris Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Dawley
03/20: 1st Judy Malin, 2nd Beth Miller, 3rd June Precter
03/27: 1st Chris Nechvtal, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Sheila Neer
Friday Group Two Bridge Scores
03/06: 1st Paul Klancher 4090, 2nd Ray Cummings 3470, Lora Stousland 3320
03/13: 1st Bob Lahr 3380, 2nd Judy Fergesen 2950, 3rd Paul Klancher 2890
03/20: 1st Dave Beech 3560, Ray Cummings 3200, 3rd Dosha Davidson 2620
03/27: 1st Elayne Gunnare 3950, 2nd Bob Lahr 2420, 3rd Dosha Davidson 2250
Friday Duplicate Bridge Winners For The Month Of March
Dolores Kline
03/05: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley; 3rd Barb Ott and Jackie Huyghebaert; 4th Beth Miller and June Preder
03/12: 1st Bob and Kathy Gregory; 2nd Beth Miller and June Preder; 3rd Carol Phillips and Larry Schoenborn; 4th Barry and Sharon Trojanoski
03/19: 1st Barb Ott and Jackie Huyghebaert; 2nd Barry and Sharon Trojanoski; 3rd Beth Miller and June Preder; 4th Karlene Garn and Chris Nechvatal
03/26: 1st Beth Miller and June Preder; 2nd Carol Dawley and Dolores Kline; 3rd Dianna Wreford and Michael McDonough; 4th Tom Gillis and Jack Besch