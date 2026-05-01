The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

Bless the mom in your life by enhancing her everyday surroundings with a thoughtfully designed home remodel. Moms are truly special—offering unconditional love and support to their children, grandchildren, and families through every stage of life. This Mother’s Day, show your appreciation in a lasting way by planning a remodel tailored for her. It’s a gift that keeps on giving, day after day.

Chef Mom: For moms who love to cook, the kitchen is the heart of the home—and the perfect place to start. Moms are masters at making do, but does she have the storage and prep space she truly needs? Are the cabinets worn or the countertops lacking sparkle? Improving flow, lighting, and adding features like a stylish backsplash or a functional island can transform her daily experience from routine to inspiring.

Spa Queen: Turn her bathroom into a pampering personal retreat. A spa–inspired remodel might include a steam shower, a rainfall showerhead, or a freestanding soaking tub. Heated flooring adds comfort, while layered, dimmable lighting and natural materials like wood and stone create a calming, restorative atmosphere.

Workout Woman: Moms who value health and wellness, a home gym is a meaningful upgrade. Transform a spare room or dedicated area into a workout space by adding appropriate flooring, mirrors, and storage. Fill the room with her favorite equipment such as a treadmill, bike, free weights, or rebounder. Keep her going by adding inspirational artwork or wall decals.

Entertainer Extraordinaire: If she loves hosting, consider creating elevated places to gather. Add a pavilion for a shaded oasis with a built–in kitchen, sink, and bar seating, complemented by fun lighting. A fire pit or outdoor fireplace creates a cozy gathering spot, while comfortable furniture, a misting system and a stylish ceiling fan can turn the patio into a true extension of the home.

Beverage Lover: If the mom in your life finds herself driving to get a cup of coffee, or loves to make juice, smoothies, or tea, consider creating a dedicated appliance garage or cabinet to make the process convenient, and tucked away when not in use. The nook should be large enough to house the appliances, as well as store mugs, coffee grounds or beans, teas, sweeteners, and glasses. Proximity to a sink would be appreciated

A remodel designed with mom in mind isn’t just about upgrading a space—it’s about honoring the way she lives, gives, and cares for others. This Mother’s Day, consider a gift that brings comfort, beauty, and joy into her everyday life.

Happy Home Remodeling!

Janet Cook, Certified Health Coach and Aging in Place Specialist, President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating our 47th yr.) invites you to check out their blog for photos and more articles of interest.