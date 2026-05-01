Card Scores

500

We meet in the Apache Room, which is located on the top floor of the clubhouse, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy-in is 50 cents.

03/05. 1st Ed Hannek 3530, 2nd Ken Reidenbath 2470, 3rd Bernie Hannek.

03/12. 1st Ed Hennek 2680, 2nd Myra Minks 2560, 3rd Pat Hilbert 2120.

03/19. 1st Joanne Astor 2530, 2nd Don Peterson 2500, 3rd Garlan Hilbert 2290.

Euchre

We play euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Buy–in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome, please come early. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions call or text 765-621-9251.

March Winners

03/01. 1st Gleva Wiepking 57, 2nd Leo Froelich 54, 3rd Chris Lano 53.

03/08. 1st Tonja Kinser 42, 2nd Joanne Astor 39, 3rd Vic Kinser 38.

03/15. 1st Lucy Tanner 61, 2nd Vic Kinser 54, 3rd Leo Froelich 49.

03/22. 1st Tonja Kinser 56, 2nd Jo Frasure and Gleva Wiepking tied with 55, 3rd Leo Froelich 51.

03/29. 1st June Preder 55, 2nd Leo Froelich 54, 3rd Cindy Schwartzkof 52.

Pinochle

March Winners

03/03. 1st Jackie Baker 753, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 668, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 539.

03/10. 1st Ken Reidenbach 434, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 430, 3rd Sharon Zubchevich 421.

03/17. 1st Susan Malsom 715, 2nd Tom Gillis 697, 3rd Jackie Baker 692.

03/24. 1st Tom Gillis 636, 2nd Maurice Stein 616, 3rd Jackie Baker 557.

03/31. 1st Jackie Baker 659, 2nd Sharon Zubehevich 636, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 616.

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room located on the third floor. Buy-in is $1 and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

March Scores

3/02. 1st Herb Schrauben 726, 2nd Carol Phillips 717, 3rd (tie) John Valentine and Pauline Cantera 714.

3/04. 1st Gary Astor 726, 2nd Barb Filiere 719, 3rd TomGillis 716.

3/09. 1st Don Kadlec 722, 2nd (tie) Derald Feltmann and Betty Flatt 715 3rd Jim Casby 703.

3/11. 1st (tie) Gary Astor and Gordon Olson 710, 2nd John Valentine 707.

3/16. 1st Jim Casby 726, 2nd Dan Adams 712, 3rd Tonja Kinser 710.

3/18. 1st Betty Flatt 726, 2nd Don Siegel 717, 3rd Pauline Cantera 696.

3/23. 1st Ken Reidenbach 715, 2nd Carol Phillips 705, 3rd Tonja Kinser 698.

3/25. 1st John Teeler 716, 2nd Derald Feltmann 711, 3rd Gary Astor 705.

3/30. 1st Carol Phillips 713, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 708, 3rd Tom Gillis 706.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold’em

We start promptly at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo room. Please arrive early. We play a tournament style Texas Hold ’em Poker game. Buy—in is $10. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, and 3rd 10%, plus separate pot for high hand of the night. We welcome all players (men, women, shy and inexperienced ). Tutoring and coaching will be provided to those who need it. Come join us for a friendly poker game. Hosted by Vic Kinser. Questions call or text 765-621-9252.

03/03. 1st Gary Clark, 2nd Jerry Gilliland, 3rd Sean Hosfield, high hand pot Jerry Gilliland.

03/06. 1st Gary Clark, 2nd Bob Marsh, 3rd Sean Hosfield, high hand pot Sean Hosfield.

03/10. 1st Rich Weinstein, 2nd Gary Clark, 3rd Loren Wallace, high hand pot Herb Schrauben.

03/13. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Rich Weinstein, 3rd Mike Earl, high hand pot Loren Wallace.

03/17. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Alison Beater, 3rd Chris Lano, high hand pot Vic Kinser.

03/20. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Gary Clark, 3rd Jerry Gilliland, high hand pot Vic Kinser,

03/24. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Bob Lama, 3rd Brian Axten, high hand pot Mark Geurkink.

03/27. 1st Rich Weinstein, 2nd Jon Lane, 3rd Gary Clark, high hand pot Darrell Kimball.

03/31. 1st Darrell Kimball, 2nd Mark Geurkink, 3rd Loren Wallace, high hand pot Darrell Kimball.