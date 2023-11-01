Bridge Scores-edit

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
9/04. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd Dorothy Sykes, 3rd LaVonne Buland
9/11. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Dolores Kline
9/18. 1st Dorothy Sykes, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Shirley Jackson
9/25. 1st Mary Jo Howe, 2nd Dolores Kline, 3rd Shirley Jackson
Wednesday Morning Bridge
9/06. 1st Karlene Garn, 2nd LaVonne Buland
9/13. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Karlene Garn
9/20. 1st Beth Miller, 2nd Trish Deflieze
9/27. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Carol Dawley
Friday Bridge
Dolores Kline
9/01. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd Rose Brown
9/08. 1st June Preder, 2nd Dorothy Sykes, 3rd Shirley Jackson
9/15. 1st Tor Thorsen, 2nd Margaret Erickson, 3rd Beth Miller
9/22. 1st Marilyn Klooster, 2nd Shirley Jackson, 3rd June Preder
9/29. 1st Barb Ott, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday, 3rd Beth Miller