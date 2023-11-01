Pickleball Schedule

The temps are finally cooling off, and we continue to welcome back some of our members who’ve been away for the summer.

Stay tuned for details on our fall events, including a Clinic Night and a Ladies Night Dance Party!

Winter hours begin Nov. 1 and are as follows:

Monday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Evenings are on Wednesday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Select Saturdays for daytime play will be posted on Team Reach. Sign up on Team Reach for open play times so that we know we will have four players.

Want to learn how to play? Grab a lesson request form, fill it out, pay for the lesson, and drop it in the HOA drop box or turn it in to a Pickleball Board member. The cost for a lesson is $20.

Our first club meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at the courts.

For other questions, email or text [email protected] or 480-285-4501.

Pickle on!