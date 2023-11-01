Card Scores-edit

500

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the top floor, Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

September winners:

9/07. 1st Maurice Stein 1630, 2nd Don Petersen 1580, 3rd Sandy Stibitz 1510

9/14. 1st Sandy Stibitz 2080, 2nd Darlene Thompson 1880, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 1540

9/21. 1st Ken Reidenbach 2240, 2nd Maurice Stein 2030, 3rd Darlene Thompson 1540

9/28. 1st Sandy Stibitz 2110, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 1930, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 1770

Cribbage

John Valentine

We meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings in the Apache Room on the third floor. Buy-in is $1, and we start playing at 6:30 p.m. Please come early.

September scores:

9/04. 1st John Valentine 702, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 699, 3rd Leon Thomas 696

9/06. 1st Ken Reidenbach 723, Tonja Kinser 703, 3rd John Valentine 683

9/11. 1st Tonja Kinser 721, 2nd Carol Phillips 712, 3rd Delphi Godsil 687

9/13. 1st Vic Kinser 705, 2nd June Preder 704, 3rd Dave Shandle 702

9/18. 1st Dennis Rittenback 719, 2nd Tonja Kinser 710, 3rd June Preder 688

9/20. 1st Tonja Kinser 695, 2nd Gary Sheppard 690, 3rd Vic Kinser 686

9/25. 1st Gleva Wiepking 722, 2nd June Preder 698, 3rd Delphi Godsil 685

9/27. 1st Tonja Kinser 708, 2nd Gary Sheppard 706, 3rd Vic Kinser 692

Euchre

Tonja Kinser

We play Euchre in the Lakeview Room on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents. Everyone is welcome. Games are hosted by Tonja Kinser. If you have any questions, call or text 765-621-9251.

September scores:

9/03. 1st Leo Froelich 57, 2nd (tie) Tonja Kinser and Ken Reidenback 48

9/10. 1st Leo Froelich 49, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 45, 3rd Vic Kinser 41

9/17. 1st Leo Froelich 63, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 55, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 48

9/24. 1st Tonja Kinser 50, 2nd Leo Froelich 44, 3rd Gleva Wiepking 40

Hand and Foot

Darlene Thompson

We meet on Tuesday in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. We start playing at noon. Please arrive by 11:45 a.m. so you can either pick a table or draw cards for partners. Buy-in is 50 cents.

If you have any questions, please contact either Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035 or Shirley Goodman at 480-208-3065. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Pinochle

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Pima Room, which is on the top floor, Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Please come early. Buy-in is 50 cents.

We must leave the chairs and tables where they are located at this time. You have the option to either wear a mask or not. We are allowed outside visitors.

If you have any questions, please call Jackie Baker at 480-206-9078 and leave a message and she will get back to you.

September winners:

9/05. 1st Ken Reidenbach 745, 2nd Sandy Stibitz 713, 3rd Jackie Baker 668

9/12. 1st Sharon Zubchevich 728, 2nd Ken Reidenbach 709, 3rd Darlene Thompson 687

9/19. 1st Sandy Stibitz 824, 2nd Marlene Hinkle 807, 3rd Maurice Stein 686

9/26. 1st Yvonne Beloney 743, 2nd Sharon Zubchevich 716, 3rd Ken Reidenbach 700

Ponytail

Darlene Thompson

We meet in the Apache Room, which is on the third floor of the clubhouse. There is no fee. Playing is free. We start playing at 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Ponytail is a form of Hand and Foot, only a little more detailed. Come and join us and please arrive earlier than 12:30 p.m. so we have an idea of how many tables to set up.

If you have any questions, you may contact either Patsy Covington at 404-697-3391 or Yvonne Beloney at 480-895-6035. If no answer, please leave a message and they will get back to you.

Tuesday and Friday Texas Hold‘em

Vic Kinser

We meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday in the Navajo Room. We play a tournament-style Texas Hold’em Poker game with a $5 buy-in. Approximate payout for 1st 60%, 2nd 30%, 3rd 10%, plus a separate pot for high hand of the night. New players (men and women) are welcome. Games are hosted by Pat Kelly and Vic Kinser. If you have any questions, call 765-621-9252.

September winners:

9/01. 1st Sue Lane, 2nd Pat Kelly, 3rd Jon Lane; high hand pot Ruth Croy

9/05. 1st Jim Brandon, 2nd Dan Ziccarelli, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Vic Kinser

9/08. 1st Sue Lane, 2nd Jon Lane, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Stacy Strate

9/12. 1st Ruth Croy, 2nd Vic Kinser, 3rd Jerry Gilliland; high hand pot Jerry Gilliland

9/15. 1st Mark Geurkink, 2nd Charles Alley, 3rd Vic Kinser; high hand pot Ruth Croy

9/19. 1st Jerry Gilliland, 2nd Dan Ziccarelli, 3rd Lawrence Paschich; high hand pot Vic Kinser

9/22. 1st Jon Lane, 2nd Pat Swayngim, 3rd Sue Lane; high hand pot Pat Swayngim

9/26. 1st Pat Swayngim, 2nd Pat Kelly, 3rd Mark Geurkink; high hand pot Ruth Croy

9/29. 1st Ruth Croy, 2nd Jon Lane, 3rd Lawrence Paschich; high hand pot Lawrence Paschich