Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
April Winners:
4/07. 1st Bernie Hennek, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd LaVonne Buland
4/14. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Barb Filare, 3rd Beth Miller
4/21. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Carol Phillips
4/28. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Phillips
Wednesday Bridge
April Winners:
4/09. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller
4/23. 1st Larry Schönborn, 2nd Chris Nechvatal
4/30. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller
Duplicate Bridge
Dolores Kline
April Winners:
4/03. 1st Carol Phillips and Mary Ellen Hayden, 2nd June Preder and Beth Miller, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn
4/10. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Barb Ott
4/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn
4/24. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Mary Ellen Hayden
Friday Afternoon Bridge
Karlene Garn
April Winners:
4/04. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder
4/11. 1st June Preder, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Carol Dawley
4/18. 1st June Preder, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Tom Gillis
4/25. 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Beth Miller
Friday Bridge, Group 2
April Winners:
4/04. 1st Bob Lahr 4060, 2nd Ray Cummings 3460, 3rd Tricia Crilly 3090
4/11. 1st Bob Lahr 4230, 2nd Fran Kleinsteubec 2870, 3rd Dave Beech 2860