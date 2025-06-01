June 2025, Card Games & Sports

Bridge Results

Monday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April Winners:

4/07. 1st Bernie Hennek, 2nd Carol Phillips, 3rd LaVonne Buland

4/14. 1st Tom Gillis, 2nd Barb Filare, 3rd Beth Miller

4/21. 1st LaVonne Buland, 2nd Carol Dawley, 3rd Carol Phillips

4/28. 1st Carol Dawley, 2nd Frank Nechvatal, 3rd Carol Phillips

Wednesday Bridge

April Winners:

4/09. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller

4/23. 1st Larry Schönborn, 2nd Chris Nechvatal

4/30. 1st Chris Nechvatal, 2nd Beth Miller

Duplicate Bridge

Dolores Kline

April Winners:

4/03. 1st Carol Phillips and Mary Ellen Hayden, 2nd June Preder and Beth Miller, 3rd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn

4/10. 1st Dolores Kline and Carol Dawley, 2nd Larry Schoenborn and Barb Ott

4/17. 1st Larry Schoenborn and Carol Phillips, 2nd Chris Nechvatal and Karlene Garn

4/24. 1st Beth Miller and June Preder, 2nd Mary Ann Easterday and Mary Ellen Hayden

Friday Afternoon Bridge

Karlene Garn

April Winners:

4/04. 1st Frank Nechvatal, 2nd Barb Ott, 3rd June Preder

4/11. 1st June Preder, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Carol Dawley

4/18. 1st June Preder, 2nd LaVonne Buland, 3rd Tom Gillis

4/25. 1st June Preder, 2nd Tom Gillis, 3rd Beth Miller

Friday Bridge, Group 2

April Winners:

4/04. 1st Bob Lahr 4060, 2nd Ray Cummings 3460, 3rd Tricia Crilly 3090

4/11. 1st Bob Lahr 4230, 2nd Fran Kleinsteubec 2870, 3rd Dave Beech 2860