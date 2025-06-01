Rotary Club – June 2025

Rotary Club Names Kandi Skrabala Rotarian of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) announced that Kandi Skrabala was named May 2025 Rotarian of the Month. With this award, RCSL acknowledges Kandi’s support of volunteer projects and coordination of RCSL Rotary’s Volunteer Week. Among the many projects Kandi shepherds is the club’s Welcome to America Project’s hygiene products and household goods collections, as well as packing and delivering goods to newly vetted immigrant families in the Valley.

Club Holds CUSD Student Speech Contest

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) held its 11th Annual Rotary International (RI) Four-Way Test Speech Contest. Five senior students from five different Chandler Unified School District high schools competed.

The purpose of the speech is to apply the principles of RI’s Four-Way Test to a current ethical issue. Each student addressed the Four-Way Test during her four- to seven-minute speech. The Four-Way Test addresses: Is it the TRUTH? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

RCSL Education Chair Gary Kay welcomed students and their supporters to the April event. He thanked the competition judges: CUSD Administration Leaders Dr. Craig Gilbert (Pre-K through 12 Associate Superintendent), Frank Narducci (CUSD Superintendent), Leo Schlueter (Elementary West Region Executive Director), Dr. Mike De La Torre (K-12 Assistant Superintendent), and Dan Serrano (Secondary Education Executive Director); the competition tabulators: Bill Schink and Debbie Bailey; and former event chair Bill McCoach for making this one of RCSL’s premiere and longstanding education programs.

Placement of awards:

1st Place ($500): Ojal Parimisetty of Basha High School with the topic Generational Empathy

2nd Place ($250): Addison Balthazor of Perry High School with the topic Climate Change

Runners-up ($100 each):

• Lillianna Cabanillas of Casteel High School with the topic Workplace Discrimination

• Kavya Mishra of Arizona College Preparatory High School with the topic Recipe for Happiness

• Olivia Dlott of Chandler High School with the topic Gun Violence

For information about RCSL club, go to www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Rotary Club Names Teacher of the Month

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) named its March 2025 Teacher of the Month Award winner: Michelle Koury, music teacher at CUSD Anderson Elementary School.

RCSL Education Chair Gary Gay noted that Michelle has over 20 years of teaching experience. She participates in before- and after-school programs, rehearsals, school concerts, and keeping kiddos engaged in talent shows, choirs, and special performances that provide enriching opportunities for students to grow as musicians and performers.

RCSL thanks its corporate members Earnhardt Automotive and TrustBank who jointly sponsor the $700 check given to each teacher of the month.

For more information about RCSL, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.

Sun Lakes Rotarians Support Rotary's Volunteer Week

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) was busy during Rotary’s 2025 Volunteer Week. Members donated goods and assisted the Welcome to America Project (WTAP) with packing and delivery of household goods to homes of newly vetted immigrant families in Phoenix’s West Valley.

Per RCSL Rotarian Kandi Skrabala, who has led this RCSL service project for several years, WTAP serves refugees who have recently relocated to the Phoenix area through the U.S. State Department.

For more info about RCSL, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.