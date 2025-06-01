Karen Volk and Colleen Norgard

Following the SunBird Garden Club April meeting, a field trip to the Rose Garden at Mesa Community College was held. The Rose Garden at Mesa Community College was established in 1997 in partnership between Mesa Community College and the Mesa-East Valley Rose Society. Through the efforts of countless volunteers and generous contributors, the garden has become a landmark that celebrates roses as the national floral emblem of the United States, a symbol of “Love, Friendship, Beauty, and Peace.” The garden is home to thousands of rose bushes belonging to several hundred varieties. The Rose Garden is open to the public at no charge and can be enjoyed every day of the year. The roses are most beautiful during the months of April, May, and June and again in October, November, and December.