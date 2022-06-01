Bridge Quips

Shirley Jackson

Bertrand Russell wrote, “The life of man is a long march through the night, surrounded by invisible foes, tortured by weariness and pain, towards a goal that few can hope to reach, and where none may tarry long.”

Russell wasn’t a bridge player, but he should have been. That quotation can easily be made to apply to us. The life of a bridge player is a long march through each deal, surrounded by invisible foes, tortured by weariness and brain strain, towards a goal that we all hope to reach, but where we cannot tarry long, because the next deal is beginning!