Attention Leaders of Clubs, Card Groups, Scheduled Activities and Classes, Fitness/Dance Classes

The SunBird Office is seeking your help in updating our records. If you are currently the leader/contact person for a scheduled activity in the Clubhouse, please email Wendy Armijo with the name of the activity, time, day of week, the room your activity takes place in, and if the activity is year-round or seasonal. If seasonal, what months does the activity take place? We will also need your phone number and email address. If you are a club president, please email your club name, along with the room you use for your meeting and/or your activity, time, phone number and email address. When leadership changes or if your activity no longer takes place, please contact the SunBird Office so that we can update our records and/or remove the activity from our master calendar. Your help is greatly appreciated so that the information we have is current. Wendy’s email address is wendy@sunbirdhoa.phxcoxmail.com.

NOTICE:

Due to the sanding and refinishing of the ballroom floors, the ballroom will be CLOSED for all activities and events beginning Monday, July 20 through Saturday, Sept. 5. It will re-open on Sunday, Sept. 6. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Thank you.