Reminder from the ACC Committee

ACC Committee

From time to time we must be reminded of some of the ACC Guidelines. With the new homeowners moving in they are not always familiar with some of the guidelines, and a few of us have forgotten some of the guidelines.

The ACC Committee would like to remind all of our homeowners that mirrored, aluminum foil, cardboard, paper etc. cannot be used as window coverings. With the very hot weather in Arizona we know you are trying to keep the sun out, but this is against ACC Guidelines.

Window tinting and window film along with awnings, sunscreens and sun shades are permitted. They must be coordinated with the house exterior colors and must have prior approval with an ACC Application Permit. There are many windows covered now and you will need to remove them.

Thank you for your compliance.