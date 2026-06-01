Board Meeting Highlights

If you’ve ever wondered what happens at your HOA board meetings (besides pie charts and numbers), here’s a friendly recap of the latest updates, decisions, and a few behind-the-scenes efforts that keep SunBird running smoothly.

A Strong Financial Picture

Good news on the financial front—SunBird remains in a solid position. Year-to-date, the community is operating with a positive balance of approximately $165,000, and total funds across all accounts exceed $2.1 million. Even better, this year’s tax bill came in significantly lower than last year, dropping from $18,000 to $8,000.

Several planned upgrades were completed earlier this year using reserve funds, including improvements to pool heaters, HVAC systems, fire equipment, and clubhouse facilities. These investments help maintain the comfort and safety we all enjoy.

Real Estate Activity is Picking Up

Home sales are on the rise, with 12 homes sold in March and another 12 in April—an encouraging sign of continued interest in our community. The Welcoming and Marketing Committee is already hard at work greeting new neighbors and refreshing the SunBird brochure.

Around the Grounds

There’s been no shortage of activity across the property:

* The jacuzzi heater has been replaced, and ballroom A/C repairs are complete.

* Painting projects and thermostat upgrades are underway.

* Landscaping crews are transitioning seasonal grass and continuing trimming efforts.

* Tree trimming is scheduled for May and June.

If you’re heading out of town for the summer, don’t forget to notify the office and update your emergency contact information.

A Community That Gives Back

A big thank-you goes out to several generous groups:

* Kare Bears donated $3,000 toward new ballroom tables.

* Garden Club contributed $1,000 for turf improvements at the front gates.

* MI/IOWA/IL group donated $400 to support SunBird helping SunBird.

These contributions truly enhance our shared spaces.

Committee Updates and New Initiatives

* The ACC committee continues to stay busy, approving nearly 100 permits over the past two months.

* A new “Property of the Month” program is launching—keep an eye out for standout homes being recognized.

* The Project Review Committee has completed the clubhouse handrail project, with more improvements planned for the gatehouse later this year.

Policy & Planning Updates

The Board approved moving Policy #20 (vehicle storage) into the Rules Manual for better clarity and accessibility.

There was also discussion about developing a policy on surveillance camera recording. More research is underway before any decisions are made, including storage capacity and system upgrades.

Horizon Room Progress

Efforts to improve the Horizon Room restaurant continue, with a focus on managing labor and food costs more effectively. Encouragingly, losses have decreased, and operations are trending in a positive direction. New procedures, vendor agreements, and menu planning are all part of the strategy moving forward.

Ongoing Community Topics

* The issue of feral cats remains challenging, with limited relocation options available. Residents are asked to not leave any food outdoors for feral cats or strays to dine on. Additional guidance on humane deterrents will be shared soon.

* Legal matters involving the HOA remain ongoing, with no major updates since prior filings.

In Closing

The meeting wrapped up in under an hour—efficient and productive. As always, the board and management team continue working behind the scenes to maintain SunBird’s quality of life, financial health, and sense of community.

The board meeting video is available on the website if you would like to watch the meeting. Additional details can be found on the website in the board meeting minutes document. If you have questions or would like more details on any topic, don’t hesitate to reach out to the HOA office or a board member.