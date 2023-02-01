Abe Lincoln, Re-Enacted by Glynn Gilcrease, to Visit Women’s Connection

All men and women are invited to join us on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. for the Women’s Connection program and continental breakfast (with gluten-free available upon request). The cost is $20 (including tax and tip), payable by cash or check at the door of the lovely Oakwood Country Club ballroom, at 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., in Sun Lakes.

Glynn Gilcrease, a 1973 graduate of Baylor Law University and recently-retired Tempe lawyer, will re-enact, in full costume, one of America’s greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln. Mr. Gilcrease is nationally recognized for his unique re-enactment of the former president.

Our inspirational guest speaker is Jim Firnstahl from Tucson, a former international banker, holding an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. As a recently-retired president of CBMC, Jim invites us on an overland trek with him from the desolate sands of the Middle East to the rugged peaks of Nepal in his talk entitled “Risk Management.”

Musicians Jim and Star Fiegener from Mesa, originally from Washington, will delight us by singing duets with their guitar accompaniment. Their selections will include both secular and inspirational.

Sue Norton-Scott, a soloist with the Central Arizona Flute Ensemble, will perform a variety of flute solo music during the pre-program coffee/chat time. Jeanette Cline will accompany her.

Reservations are due by noon on Friday, Feb. 3. RSVP by emailing Lyn at [email protected], or call Nancy at 480-786-8531 or Cindi at 515-770-7974. A reservation made is a reservation paid. The deadline for cancellation is Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. To cancel, email [email protected]