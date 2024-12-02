AAUW Southeast Valley Welcomed Members Back

Mary Kenny

AAUW (American Association of University Women) Southeast Valley Branch (SEV) kicked off its 2024-25 programming year with an afternoon social attended by more than 50 members. Introductions of key volunteers were followed by highlights for the coming year, including the statewide Fall Forum, the Holiday Fund Brunch, and the annual Scholarship Fundraiser. In attendance were AAUW Fellowship recipients Shekesha Shelton and Natalia Arruda who received funding from AAUW’s national organization to pursue their postgraduate studies.

SEV has a special interest in community issues and programs that affect the lives of its members who live in Chandler, Gilbert, and Sun Lakes. So, while many members were away during the summer months, several SEV members continued efforts to support our community through a special summer session when members gathered and packed donated items for Harvest Compassion Center. Donations included non-perishable food products, personal hygiene items, nearly new clothing, and contributions to Harvest Compassion Center Summer Sneakers and Snack Drive. Donations piled up quickly and required two SUV vehicles to transport everything to the Center.

AAUW is a diverse group that encourages participation by those who wish to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, philanthropy, and research. It also supports education and legislation impacting girls and women.

Last year, SEV awarded 10 scholarships to deserving women pursuing careers in a variety of STEM-related fields that include Exercise Science, Data Analytics, Nursing and Applied Human Behavior, Computer Science, Nutritional Science, Biological Studies, and Mortuary Science.

AAUW is a national organization open to all graduates holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. There are more than 170,000 members across 1,000 local branches.

AAUW SEV meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, October through April, at Sun Lakes Methodist Church, 9248 Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. If you are looking for a way to make a difference, meet other accomplished and interesting women, and have fun together, join us and be a part of change in the making! For more information, email us at [email protected].