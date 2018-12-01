Unity: Surrender

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a positive, loving, health-minded, spiritual community. We follow the teachings of Jesus as well as other spiritual Masters. We believe the Presence of God lives in all of us, and we co-create with God to bring peace, love and harmony into our world. Please join and celebrate with us on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club. Rev. Debbi Brown Adams is our spiritual leader, and Francine Alexander is our music director. Coffee and fellowship follow the service.

Our most recent book study of This Life is Joy by Dr. Roger Teel has opened the study group to another concept of the word, “surrender.” The definition of surrender, according to Webster, is “to deliver up, resign, relinquish or give up,” but that is the outer, human way to surrender. The inner way opens ourselves to a higher level of consciousness that leads us on a path to Spiritual awakening and our soul’s unfoldment. We all have blocks and baggage, resentments, believing we are a victim, feelings of anger or lack which block the flow of Source. So we ask our inner Guide for help first to see these, then to release and surrender them to be purified and replaced with our highest good. This creates a new and vibrant understanding of God in our midst, our very Being. One of our Unity members has said rightly, “Every morning when I wake up, I am born again.” And so it is.

Activities: We are pleased to present to you the fun, wise and talented musical duo of Armand and Angelina on January the 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Phoenix Room at Cottonwood Country Club. Join the magical Native American flute class the next morning in Room A-3 of Cottonwood Country Club. Come one, come all – this is one you won’t want to miss! No admission, love-offering basis.

Unity Explores: We will have our Christmas luncheon at Palo Verde clubhouse at noon on Friday, December the 7.

Reiki Circle: Meets every Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Cottonwood clubhouse in Room A-2. For questions, call Lois Valleau at 480-883-6699.

Sun Lakes Drumming Circle: This group meets once a month at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Oasis Park on December 19. Bring your drum or flute or whatever you like to play. Come have some fun.

White Star Reiki and Healing Circle: On December 12 at the home of Lois Valleau. Time is TBA. Call Lois at 480-883-6699 if you plan to attend.

Visit our website: www.unitychurchofsunlakes.org