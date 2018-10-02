Online registration comes to Lifelong Learning program

Catherine Hammond

Members of New Adventures in Learning will soon be able to register online for classes and to pay fees with a credit card. According to Wayne Wright, the President of the Governing Council, “We now have new software which will allow us to proceed over the next few months to the implementation of online registration and credit card payment. A single fee will incorporate both the New Adventures’ annual fee and the Chandler-Gilbert Community College semester fee.”

The process of requesting classes also becomes easier. Members will drop classes into their online shopping carts. Once they have checked out, people will receive instant email verification that they are registered for those classes. Bobbie Reed, registration chair, points out additional support for members. “A team of volunteers will be available in the Sun Lakes Center computer room to help those who need assistance getting their new account set up or need help registering. Members without computers or email addresses will continue to be able to register at the Sun Lakes Center.”

In December, all members will receive a spring packet with its listing of classes, login information and detailed advice on setting up an online account. Bobbie Reed goes on to describe the preparation for the transition. “The e-registration team is busy setting up the new system, testing it and transitioning all our data and operations to get ready for a 2019 launch.”

For more information on spring registration and on New Adventures in Learning in general, go to http://www.newadventures.info, call 480-857-5500 or visit the Sun Lakes Center at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ.

New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization that has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1999 and is affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Membership is $65 paid annually to New Adventures every August. That includes a $15 fee at that time that goes to CGCC. An additional $15 fee also occurs for spring and summer semesters if members register for those. Beginning in the Spring of 2019, registration and payment will be available online.