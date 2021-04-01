Lady 18ers Hold SunBird Cup

Dana Marrs

The Lady 18ers played their annual net tournament, the SunBird Cup, in February. Karen Gilmore played exemplary golf to win the tournament with a 63 and 60 for a net 133. Carol Garrett shot 70 and 58 for a net 128 (never give up). Kaye Wulfekuhler shot a steady 63 and 65 for a net 128 (Kaye regularly fleeces me in least putts competition. Always putt to win!). After the card off, Carol finished second, and Kaye finished third. Our net tournament rewards golfers at any handicap who are able to play good golf—often below their handicap for the two-week test. All three women are wonderful ambassadors for golf. Congratulations!

Karen rolled in five birdies the first week and five birdies the second week. When asked what was working for her this tournament, she said that she was able to play her approach shots very successfully and leave herself a short putt.

Former SunBird Cup winners: 1992 Ellie Wilson, 1993 Maud Urquhart, 1994 Lil McPherson, 1995 Jody Elkey, 1996 Inez Matthews, 1997 Elinor Vaccher, 1998 Shirley Glider, 1999 Ann Wodarczyk, 2000 Nancy Ratermann, 2001 Elvera Hedlund, 2002 Lorna Ash, 2003 Lori Schaeffer, 2004 Sandra Rockwell, 2005 Dorothy McConache, 2006 Beth Miller, 2008 Ethel Donoghue, 2009 Jody Elkey, 2010 Mary Anne Gosney, 2011 Jeanne Berte, 2013 Norma Smith, 2014 Barb Koshuta, 2015 Trish Carrel, 2016 Barb Koshuta, 2017 Sandra Stibitz, 2018 Lil McPherson, 2019 Carol Garrett, 2020 Kaye Wulfekuhler, 2021 Karen Gilmore