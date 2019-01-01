Kare Bears present CCR tribute band January 22

Rosie VanderVeen

We are elated at the opportunity to present Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder, the premier Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute in the SunBird Ballroom on January 22, 2019. The response has been overwhelming! Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. performance were sold in 30 minutes, and a matinee performance has been offered at 3:00 p.m. with tables selling rapidly. This assuredly offers an unprecedented evening of entertainment.

Kudos to Barb Dunbar and Juanita Harbut for their steadfast persistence in securing the CCR tribute band. These women printed the tickets, scheduled the volunteer ticket sellers and designed a calendar with time and date for electronic mail distribution. Praise also to our residents for a colossal response!

Mark your calendar! Doors open at 2:00 p.m. for matinee and 6:00 p.m. for evening performance. A cash bar will be available.

Eric Radwanski, a representative from Hospice of the Valley, spoke at our Kare Bear meeting in November. He enlightened us of the multifaceted benefits which are offered by the organization. Hospice is not for profit but for comfort. We think of hospice as end of life care. Ed enlightened our group on the classes offered to train families on caring for a loved one and also for yourself.

The Christmas luncheon committee comprised of Barb Dunbar, Emily Hughes and Nikki Hanley have planned a festive Christmas event. We join with our fellow Kare Bears to celebrate this magical time of year. Christmas gives us the opportunity to give and receive the bounty we all have enjoyed throughout 2018. Kare Bear members were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items which were then donated to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

The December Kare Bear Fair was a flurry of residents, guests and varied vendors. In addition to the white elephant tables, a boutique table was set up which featured valuable and collectible items. Sherry Fann organizes the white elephant and boutique tables and confirmed an acceleration in customer sales. The Kare Bears are grateful to our SunBird residents who donate items. Because of you, we are able to fund many charitable organizations of outreach within the Chandler community. If you have items to donate, please call Sherry Fann at 480-883-1167. The next fair will be Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Celebration of Life services for loved ones of SunBird residents are coordinated by the SunBird Kare Bears. Please contact the HOA office to complete a form and secure a date and time for your memorial event.

The January Kare Bear meeting will be on Wednesday, January 16, at 1:00 p.m. Our speaker will be from the House of Refuge, who offer a safe environment for victims of domestic violence. We always welcome new members. Join us in January and observe the comradery and dedication of this wonderful group. Kare Bears has various projects designed to enhance the already notable amenities of our community.