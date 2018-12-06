Join the SunBird Lady Niners

Are you a golfer but don’t take it too seriously? Do you need something to get you out of the house on Tuesday mornings? Do you like to have fun? Then I would suggest you think about joining the SunBird Lady Golfing Niners. We just play nine holes with most weeks being a fun game… a scramble, the hate ‘em game, the free toss game, the ribbon game.

If you would be interested in joining our wild and wacky group, please contact any of our officers. They are Dianne Reed, Vivian Adams, Bev Wilson or Pam Tiffany. Hope to see you on the links.