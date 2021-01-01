Garden Club Endorses CC&R Proposal Change

Laurie Doyle

The SunBird Garden Club Board voted unanimously to endorse the HOA proposal to add a $300 capital improvement fee paid by new homeowners to be designated for golf course projects. Projects will be limited to those that benefit the entire community, such as improvements to irrigation and storm water ponds. The Garden Club continues to work closely with the golf course and HOA, and appreciates their continued support and help in maintaining and creating garden spaces throughout SunBird. Ballots for this proposal were mailed at the end of December. We encourage everyone to vote yes for this proposal, and to encourage your neighbors and friends to turn in their ballots.