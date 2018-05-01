Field trips for Lifelong-Learning

Catherine Hammond

On February 22, 2018, New Adventures in Learning, a lifelong-learning program, took a field trip to tour Intel’s dSpace. This outing was one of four offered for the spring semester. According to Mary and Rick Kenny, the organizers, “Staff from Intel’s Chandler Boulevard facility provided a tour of dSpace, which is Intel’s newly-remodeled space for innovation, collaboration, Internet of Things demonstrations and more.” The event concluded with lunch at an area restaurant.

Out to Lunch, a regularly-scheduled group, offered three off-campus events. This past semester, they visited Mexican, Japanese and American restaurants. This summer, the group will explore Cajun and Greek food. Evey Freed, one of the hosts, explains that Out to Lunch is “primarily a social course that allows attendees to meet new people, try a new type of food or go to a new restaurant. Since everyone receives an individual check, they are allowed to order whatever they want off the menu. We meet at the restaurant. We try to go to one restaurant a month during each session and to try different types of food. Suggestions of restaurants and types of food are welcome. People seem to enjoy the camaraderie and the food.” She and the other host, Carol Jacobson, reintroduced the popular course in the Spring of 2017.

Also this summer, Bev and Ron Edwards will present a field trip to the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, also known as the Sun Lakes Fire Station. According to the organizers, New Adventures members will have the opportunity to “view communication fire station system apparatus and how dispatch systems work. They will observe inside and outside of the ambulance and a fire truck, along with the eating, sleeping areas and workout room.” This event will also conclude with lunch at a local restaurant.

The field trips all prove to be popular, so it is a good idea to register early for those coming up this summer. The early registration deadline is May 16, 2018. For more information on signing up for these upcoming events, call 480-857-5500, go to http://www.newadventures.info or visit the Sun Lakes Center at 25105 S. Alma School Road, Sun Lakes, AZ.

New Adventures in Learning is a membership organization affiliated with Chandler-Gilbert Community College and has been encouraging lifelong learning since 1999. If you are a new member or need to renew your dues, the fee will be $25 for the summer semester. Add an additional $15 college registration charge for the college.

