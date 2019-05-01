Don Neu Charity Tennis Event involved six communities

Penny Petersen

The Don Neu Charity Tennis Event was held at the Cottonwood Courts Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16. There were 123 players participating from six communities: Cottonwood Palo Verde, IronOaks, Sun Lakes CC, SunBird CC, Springfield and Robson Ranch. Fifty-six matches were held. The Chandler Boys and Girls Club Tennis Program, where Don taught, will benefit from the fundraiser.

The event was named in honor of Don Neu, longtime Cottonwood tennis pro, in the spirit of Don’s love of tennis, of learning and mixing levels of play. Don was hit by a car on Riggs Road while riding his bike home from breakfast at McDonalds in 2016. His wife Sandy spoke at the ceremony held in Don’s honor during the Saturday luncheon. Don also started the free lessons for new players held at Cottonwood. Lessons are now led by Pierre Moresi.

Those wishing to participate signed up individually and were assigned to a team by the tournament director and his staff. The 123 players were divided into four teams: Cardinals, Suns, Coyotes, Dbacks. After two full days of play, the Cardinals led the pack with 218 games won, followed by the Suns with 167, the Coyotes with 164, and the Dbacks with l57.

Many spectators attended the event, and participants enjoyed mingling with players from so many other communities.

Tournament Director Jerry Higgins was assisted by Nadine Sutter, Barb Jorgensen, Pat McRoberts, Carol Trentadue, Ernie Soczka and several others.

Lu and Bob Walk managed the food court, assisted by Ann Dugan, Jenette Carran, Denise Petersen and Susan Aparicio, among others.

This event ended the major tournaments and socials for the spring season. CTC will continue regular play with Men’s and Women’s extended league during April/May. The Monday through Friday sign-ups: M & W for women, T & Th for men and F for mixed doubles continues throughout the year. The brave men have a summer-long league.

For specific information on schedules, events, application for membership, search Cottonwoodtennisclub.com on your search engine. Or check out the tennis bulletin boards outside the exercise facility adjacent to the courts.