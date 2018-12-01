Buzz from the SunBird Tennis Club

The fall/winter season is upon us. Our Canadian friends and tennis partners are returning, and we have been busy getting our weekly social tennis schedules put in place. Check the board down at the tennis courts for all scheduling and times for men’s and women’s activities. We encourage everyone to come out and watch or join us on the tennis courts. If you need help with your game, we can still manage to add you to our Beginner program. Contact Club President Charlotte Wiard at cpwiard@aol.com as soon as possible.

Our Valley of the Sun Ladies League has started, and we have two teams representing SunBird: the Sunchix and the Volley Girls. One of our teams is always playing here at the tennis courts every Friday. Stop by and cheer us on.

Our Saturday social tournaments have started, and we have played Cottonwood and Robson Ranch. We are starting out a little slow, getting beat by Cottonwood and tying with Robson Ranch. We hope to have a better outcome by the end of the season.

That is the latest from the tennis courts… so stay healthy and keep exercising!