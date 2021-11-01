What Are Chakras? Are Yours Out of Balance?

Julia Norton, Chakra Healing Practitioner

Last month, I breezed through several holistic modalities for healing our body, mind, and spirit. One of those was the chakra energy centers. There are seven major chakras in our body that relate to our body energy. When these are out of balance, we can have low energy, low self-esteem, body ailments, and many other abnormalities. Each chakra is like a disc that should be turning in a clockwise direction when it is in balance. Each chakra has a frequency associated with it, as well as a color, mantra (word), and many affirmations.

Starting at the base of our spine is our Root chakra, or the Muladhara. This chakra is associated with our will to live, security, trust, and self-preservation. The body parts are the pelvis, bones, large intestines, nails, and teeth. Some of the ailments that could be associated with this chakra are constipation, back pain, and bone diseases, and also some mental disorders. To have connection to earth and nature helps in grounding this root chakra and helps to keep it in balance. The color is red, the mantra is Lam, one of the affirmations is, “I appreciate my body.”

Next, about two inches up the abdomen, below the naval, is the Sacral chakra, or Svadhisthana. The sacral chakra is associated with sexuality, sensuality, fertility, and creativity. The body parts are sexual organs, kidneys, bladder, and blood circulation. Having an awareness of one’s own body is a mental level that is good. Some ailments can be impotence, prostate disease, female reproductive system, and kidney disease. The color is orange, and the mantra is Vam. An affirmation to help balance this chakra is, “I love one another, living in relationship, creating community.”

The Solar Plexus chakra, or Manipuri, is right above the navel. The color is yellow, bright as the sun shining within. It is associated with will power, personality, and self-control. The digestion, small intestine, liver, and autonomic nervous system are the body parts that coincide with the Solar Plexus chakra. If you have digestive problems, stomach ailments, diabetes, or obesity, there may be a balance issue with your Solar Plexus. The mantra is Ram, and an affirmation can be, “I breathe in my prayer of trust, expressing my full power.”

Our Heart chakra is located in the center of the chest at heart level. It spins with a green color and can have pink mixed in, too. The heart, lungs, blood, arms, and hands are what the Heart chakra governs. It radiates love, empathy, and humanity when it is in balance. High or low blood pressure, coronary, and respiratory issues can be part of a Heart chakra imbalance. I think we can all use some balancing of the Heart chakra right now. The color is green/pink, the mantra is Yam, and an affirmation to use could be, “I am kind and loving to myself and others.”

There are many ways to align our chakras for energy and health. I use crystals, affirmations, essential oils, and meditation. Give me a call if you want more information at 480-823-7410.

I will talk next month about the Throat chakra, the Third Eye chakra, and the Crown chakra. Tune in next month for more information.