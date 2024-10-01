Want to Recycle Electronics?

Come to the recycling event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sun Lakes in partnership with AZ StRUT, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. Sorry, no early drop-offs.

Drop off computers, laptops and accessories, iPads, cell phones, flat-panel TVs and monitors, printers, cables, power supplies, DVD players, VCR players, and calculators in the Sun Lakes Phase 1 parking lot located at 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd.

Donated electronics will be recycled or refurbished for use by Arizona schools or nonprofits.