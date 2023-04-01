Vegas Nights Will Raise Funds for Children and Struggling Adults

Sarah Auffret

Elvis will be in the building for a special Vegas Nights celebration for Assistance League of East Valley on Saturday, April 29, at Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. Following piano music, champagne, and a scrumptious dinner, “Elvis” will hit the dance floor with some of his greatest hits.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” says Jan Engdahl, co-chair of the event and a resident of the SunBird community. “This performer is wonderful, and he’ll have everyone up and dancing with him. We’ll have casino gaming and, best of all, we’re going to make some money to help thousands of schoolkids and others in the community who are struggling.”

Assistance League of East Valley provides new clothing for over 5,000 elementary school children each year, as well as supplies and clothing for homeless teenagers, assault survivor kits for victims of trauma and accidents, and 13 college scholarships.

The primary source of funds is the upscale Assistance League Thrift Shop, which was just awarded the Favorite Thrift Shop in the East Valley by Independent Newspapers. The shop, known for having daily sales and quality items, has a line of shoppers waiting to get in when it opens for the week on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

“We’re doing so much good in the community,” says event Co-Chair Mary Louise Lansbarkis of Sun Lakes, who has been a member of the organization for eight years. “All of us are volunteers. People are surprised by our shop, because it looks like a lovely department store.”

Vegas Nights will feature a silent auction, wine pull, raffle, and casino games, in addition to dinner and live entertainment. Tickets are $90 and are available online, by mail, or at the shop. The shop, located at 2326 N. Alma School Road in Chandler, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The all-volunteer group also raises funds through grants and donations. Sponsors are being sought for the Vegas Nights event.

The organization’s website is www.assistanceleagueeastvalley.org. For more information on the event, contact Mary Louise Lansbarkis at [email protected] or 480-720-0533.