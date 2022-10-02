Unity: Grow into the Flow

Kay Davis

Unity Church of Sun Lakes is a New Thought Community. We celebrate Peace, Love, Light, and Healing; practice affirmative prayer and positive thinking; and support one another in living a Spirit-centered life. We returned from summer hiatus Sept. 11, and Rev. Jeanne MacLaughlin sent us her weekly lessons to YouTube during the time the church was closed. How good it is to be back together again in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes 1 Country Club at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday morning. Welcome back and welcome home!

Have you ever had the thought, “I like things just the way they are, and I don’t want anything to change”? If we hang onto that thought, we will soon be losing ground, for that’s not the way life works. Seasons change, rivers flow to the sea, the seeds we plant today turn into food or flowers tomorrow, they bring joy and beauty, but then they die. Life keeps moving forward, and we play a part in that movement. If we hang on tightly to what was, we create a tension that is uncomfortable. Growing can be messy, and it doesn’t always feel good. We want to know what’s coming and how it is going to work out, but that is not for us to know. When Armand and Angelina came to visit us in Sun Lakes, Armand said, “Everything is going to work out in the end!” Someone in the audience asked if it was going to be a good outcome, and Armand answered that he didn’t know, because it wasn’t the end. Mother Theresa was counseling a man who was struggling with change in his life, and he wanted to know what he should do. She said, “Make sure you give an hour each day to our Lord and do your best to do nothing wrong, and everything will come out right.” How very simple! Have faith, trust in God, and be willing to be guided, for guidance comes when we “Let Go and Let God.”

Activities: Church opened on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of Sun Lakes Country Club.

Reiki: Meets in Room A-2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood clubhouse every Tuesday. If you are unable to come in person, there is a Zoom group that meets at the same time. If this works for you, email Mike Schneider at [email protected] so he can put you on the Zoom list and send you a link.

Prayer Partners: Meets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Zoom. To join, email Julia Norton at [email protected] and she will add you to the Zoom link.

Website: [email protected]