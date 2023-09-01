Yvonne Orlich

Getting ready …

As August begins and summer winds down (hopefully, it can’t stay this hot forever, can it?), we at the Sun Lakes Chorale are gearing up for another season of weekly preparation leading up to the Dec. 7 Holiday Concert. We will be starting rehearsals again in September, with high hopes that it will culminate in another great annual concert.

More information about the upcoming concert will be available as we reconvene. As always, we will have representatives from the Chorale available to answer your questions and even sell some advanced concert tickets at the Open Houses in the fall.

For now, enjoy the rest of the summer. Stay safe, stay cool, and stay connected. We’ll have more information in the next issues of the Splash and Sun Bird News.