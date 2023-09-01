Coming Soon

Harry Huckemeyer

Labor Day around the country for most of us is the official end of the summer, and the Short Line Model Railroad Club hopes that, for many, it was a time to travel or catch up with family and friends and was an enjoyable time for all. As a club, we normally close down for the summer, but we sort of broke tradition this year and had a pleasant event at Friendship Village in late July, which went over very well. Many thanks to those there, who gave us the red carpet treatment, and all those in our club who gave up their precious time to support this event. Typically, although somewhat slow, the time is used for planning the fall agenda, and if you’re not pretty well in tune by the time September rolls around, you just may be a little too late for some of the major fall events that are of main interest annually.

Once we turn the calendar to September, things tend to move rather rapidly, not only for us, but for the many clubs and opportunities that start to fall into place, with the area usually in full swing by early October. Schools have been open for a while, and the parking lots will start getting a little crowded, as many are returning to the area because of all the opportunities that are available to them right up to and through the holiday season.

It’s a little early to provide too much detail on our upcoming agenda at present, but the McCormick Stillman Railroad Park threw us a curve and moved their normal scheduled major Railfair event up a little. For the public this year, it will be open only on Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. All the local clubs participating will be setting up their individual layouts on Sept. 30. It’s a great opportunity and well worth the short trip up the 101 if you’re a train buff or have some younger ones who enjoy all that the park has to offer. I suggest you put that on your calendar, or if you need more information, text me at the number below with your name and number, and I will get back to you ASAP.

Locally, we are planning once again to be a part of the Chandler Railroad Museum special Railway Day in November, which will be open to the public and draws large crowds. There you can spend the day where you’ll be able to walk through a large assortment of the many passenger cars of the past, boxcars, and privately owned coaches, with the possibility that, at times, the owners may be available to talk to about their adventurous lives in the past. There will be food available as well as a gift shop, if interested, and much, much more.

Typically in October and early November, the Sun Lakes communities traditionally have a day of Open Houses where there are a number of tables set up by a number of clubs, local service groups, and others where a variety of items are on display. This is a great way to meet people and get to feel a pulse on all the activities going on in the different areas of the communities. I would double check the times with the local event coordinators and publications that are distributed to the residents of these communities. These are usually held on Saturday mornings, although, in some cases, the Open Houses are held on a weekday. As the dates are firmed up, we will try to keep you better informed.

As a club, we are always looking for new members who enjoy getting involved in staying current with all the changes in modern technology that come into play almost daily. If you have an interest, feel free to give me a call, or you can text me at 480-600-1349 and I’ll be happy to get back to you ASAP. Time is always a factor for us all, but the reward is the benefit that makes it all worthwhile. We are currently in the process of planning some minor changes on times and locations of future meetings and workshops, which will be made available when these are all finalized.

Stay safe and stay healthy.