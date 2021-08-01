The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

What is popular in bathroom remodeling in 2021 will most likely still be in demand when it is time to sell later, giving one a competitive edge in being able to list at a higher price. It is good to know what the must-haves are to make sure yours isn’t missing out. Houzz.com did a survey of 1,600 homeowners that were in the process of a master bathroom remodel in 2020 to determine what the most popular features, styles, and colors were. Why were they remodeling? Sixty-nine percent reported they were done with having an old or outdated space. They wanted more storage, bigger showers, better lighting, and more countertop space.

The hiring of professionals to design and complete the bathroom remodel remains high, at 82%. For the first time, half of the bathroom remodeling projects removed the tub in order to have a larger shower, vanity, and more cabinetry. As long as there is another tub in the home, this is a viable choice.

More people reported wanting their bathroom to be a place of rest and relaxation. The top factors in creating a bathroom for rest and relaxation include: cleanliness (65%), lack of clutter (58%), soaking in a bath or long showers (55%, 54%), natural light (42%), and dimmable lighting (33%). The husband and wife each wanted their own vanity undermount sink (68%) and recessed medicine cabinet (69%).

Nearly nine out of 10 changed their bathroom style to be Modern in design (20%), with Traditional and Contemporary designs closely following (tied at 18%). White remains the top color choice, especially for countertops (51%), shower walls (45%), and walls (32%). Runners-up are an accent wall in the shower (37%), custom or semi-custom built-in shaker-style wood cabinetry (26%), and gray walls (28%).

These are the most popular features in material selections:

* Accent wall having surface texture (51%), color (45%), and pattern (41%)

* Soaking tub that is stand-alone with a flat bottom (53%)

* Rainfall shower head (58%)

* Both wall and recessed lights (59%, 55%)

* Toilet with a built-in bidet seat (22%) and self-cleaning (14%)

* High-tech, water-efficient faucets (48%)

The bottom line: Have the bathroom designed to your style with the features important to you and your lifestyle, for maximum daily enjoyment on your investment.

Happy bathroom remodeling!

Janet Cook, certified aging in place specialist, president of Cook Remodeling (celebrating their 42nd year), invites you to check out their website for more ideas and photos.