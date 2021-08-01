SunBird Singers Fall Schedule

Jim McCutcheon

The SunBird Singers and Ringers plan to present their annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 8 and 9. The first rehearsal is planned for Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. in the SunBird ballroom. It seems things are finally moving in the direction of being able to perform this year. We certainly hope so! Whether we will be able to proceed as planned will, of course, depend on what COVID restrictions are still in effect in October. We encourage you to mark the dates on your calendars—in pencil, of course!

If you were a member of the Singers last year, you will receive one or more emails with updates during the summer. If you would like to join either the Singers or the Ringers and have questions about what is entailed, please contact directors Kim Hansen at 253-229-0453, Mike Hansen at 253-906-1743, or Pat Miller at 480-707-3984.