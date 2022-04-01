Sunny Quilters Participate in Homeowners Gathering

The SunBird Sunny Quilters presented an impressive informational booth on Feb. 17 for the new homeowners gathering. Jacque VanDamme and Nussy Merchant answered questions and encouraged newcomers to join our group. We meet on Thursday afternoons in the Hopi Room. They displayed a group project and offered quilting information.

Recently, the group started working on a Seminal quilt. It is being taught by Marcie Hogan, Diane Skokke, and Carolynn Tomlinson. It is a beautiful quilt that will include multiple techniques and opportunities to further develop your skills. The rest of us will continue working on our projects while enjoying the friendships the club offers.

If you have a project you would like to share, come to the meeting and present it. We are always looking for ways to give back to our community.

Many of our members head home the first of April. Don’t forget to join us for lunch in the Horizon Room the first Thursday of the month.