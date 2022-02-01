SunBird Tai Chi Group

Barb Valentine

Come join our Tai Chi family! Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese movement practice that offers a number of health benefits, especially for seniors. That’s because it focuses on muscle control, stability, and flexibility. The movements are very gentle and can improve balance and cognition, reduce stress, and improve mood. The SunBird group meets Monday through Thursday in the ballroom and in the Navajo Room on Friday. Class begins at 9 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. For more information, contact Barb Valentine at 480-883-8251.