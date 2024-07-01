SunBird summer pickleball is in full swing! Join us for our summer hours every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 a.m. Pickleball is a fun and energetic way to socialize and make new friends, so come on out!

On a more serious note, there have been instances where emergency medical assistance was needed on the sports courts. If someone needs emergency medical services, immediately call 9-1-1. A phone is located on the mailbox side of the post office building. The address where emergency personnel should report is noted by the phone site. It is the clubhouse address, 6250 S. SunBird Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85249. Someone should wait on the street side of the sports courts to direct emergency personnel to the scene.

AEDs (automated external defibrillators) are available in the clubhouse, with the closest one located outside the Billiards Room.

The club leadership team is looking into CPR training. If you are interested in participating or can help us find a trainer, please contact Marianna Buescher at 480-285-4501.

Happy Pickling this summer!