SunBird Singers and Ringers Spring Concert March 8-9

Our team of directors is once again excited to lead the SunBird Singers and Ringers to excellence in their spring concert, slated for March 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in the ballroom. We have all been busily practicing a variety of songs and several bell/chimes pieces, as well, for your listening pleasure. Our choir is made up of an international group of almost 60 talented souls, and our bell group is comprised of 12 very skilled performers—well worth a listen. Please plan to join us for this season finale and marvel at the leadership and complexity of our presentations. It will be guaranteed enjoyment for a nominal contribution to our music co$t!